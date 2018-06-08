Lose subsidy mindset, Erma Fatima tells Malays

Erma said the Malay community should embrace the spirit of reform present under the new government. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

PETALING JAYA, June 8 — The Malay community must stop expecting support and subsidies from the government and strive to compete on its strengths, said entertainer Erma Fatima.

The actress and director said the community should embrace the spirit of reform present under the new government.

“It’s time to see the Malays compete. This is the government we chose. So, stop complaining.

“Accept that if the government needs us to compete, then compete because we made the choice,” she said.

Speaking to ProjekMM, she said the community should embrace competition.