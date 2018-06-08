Malaysia’s Cabinet gets a new wardrobe in hipster makeover

Anwar and Najib looking dapper. — Picture via Instagram

PETALING JAYA, June 8 — From Birkins to Bata, fashion has permeated the Malaysian political scene in the aftermath of GE 14.

And Instagram user Aizat Paharodzie has taken it a step further with his colourful graphic designs depicting members of the Malaysian Cabinet, dressed to the nines in complete hipster garb.

The illustrator and creative director who goes by the handle aizat.phrdz on Instagram shared the fashionable takes on five of Malaysia’s new leaders in his ‘Minihipsters’ series — playing on the words ministers and hipsters — featuring Defence Minister Mat Sabu, Deputy Prime Minister and Women and Family Development Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng and Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The designs, which were also shared on his Twitter account aizatpaharodzi, are a second part of the series which former Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Pakatan Harapan de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.