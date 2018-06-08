Zahid asked my advice to manage Umno, Dr M says

Ahmad Zahid, who had been highly critical of Dr Mahathir in the run-up to the polls, had tweeted his meeting and even included a snapshot of them together yesterday.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has revealed what transpired during his closed door meeting with acting Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi yesterday.

“He wanted to know how to manage Umno. So I was frank and said Umno had betrayed the Malays. I reminded him that we formed Umno to help the Malays but that Umno had changed and prioritised self wealth.

“Because of that Umno is now hated. It’ll be hard for Umno to recover. Once seen as noble, now viewed with disgust,” the 92-year-old told Malay daily Sinar Harian in an interview published today.

Zahid was the third Opposition party leader to have met with Dr Mahathir in the wake of Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) upset win in the May 9 general election, after PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu president Datuk Abang Johari Abang Openg.

Sinar Harian reported Dr Mahathir as saying he told Zahid to reflect on what he had said earlier when asked what advice he offered.

Asked further if Zahid sought membership into the PH alliance that comprises Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, Parti Amanah Negara, PKR and DAP, Dr Mahathir laughed.

“We don’t view anyone who wants to join Pakatan Harapan, especially Bersatu, askance. If that person is a politician, he must break ties with his party, become free and pledge support to the government,” he replied.