CIMB hosts first meeting of Guan Eng with fund managers

CIMB Group CEO Tengku Datuk Sri Zafrul Aziz speaks at a media briefing and Q&A session during CIMB 10th Annual Malaysia Corporate Day in Kuala Lumpur January 4, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — CIMB Group Holdings Bhd yesterday hosted its inaugural meeting between Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng and top Malaysian fund managers.

In his Instagram account, Group Chief Executive Officer Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz uploaded some photos with captions such as “engaging with the investment community in a transparent manner is vital to promote market confidence and good governance.”

The photos received some 763 likes.

The bank recently reported a higher net profit in the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 on lower operating expenses and a decline in loan loss provisions.

At 10.12am, shares of CIMB fell eight sen to RM6.26 with 2.1 million shares transacted. — Bernama