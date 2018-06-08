Lack of support for KL shares after higher opening

Bursa Malaysia faces continued selling pressure and is likely to drift in a narrow range. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — Bursa Malaysia opened higher this morning but retreated thereafter on lack of follow-through buying support, dealers said.

At 9.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,784.45, down 1.36 points, after opening 2.09 points higher at 1,787.90 against yesterday's close of 1,785.81.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 132 to 109, while 160 counters remained unchanged, with 1,498 untraded and 32 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 155.96 million shares worth RM49.12 million.

The dealers said the index barometer could likely drift sideways today with support seen at between 1,780 and 1,750 points as the overnight mixed performance in global markets may not be sufficient to lift local market sentiment that has come under foreign selling pressure lately.

Meanwhile, Maybank Kim Eng Research in a note said the FBM KLCI could stage a pullback after three straight days of gains.

“Investors may also turn risk-off ahead of the G7 (Group of Seven) meeting for clues on the trade outlook,” it said.

On the scoreboard, the FBM Emas Index lost 6.99 points to 12,502.99, the FBMT100 Index eased 7.18 points to 12,297.38 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 17.63 points to 12,474.38.

The FBM 70 decreased 1.21 points to 14,908.11 and the FBM Ace was 53.32 points better at 5,353.18.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index rose 11.63 points to 17,964.38, the Industrial Index shed 11.42 points to 3,209.91 and the Plantation Index erased 16.18 points to 7,715.01.

Among heavyweights, Maybank slid four sen to RM9.83, TNB declined two sen to RM14.54, Public Bank was flat at RM24.80 while Petronas Chemicals rose one sen to RM8.38 and CIMB Group increased three sen to RM6.37.

Of the actives, Nova MSC was four sen higher at 14.5 sen, Scomi Group bagged two sen to 14 sen, Sapura Energy added half-a-sen to 64 sen while Barakah Offshore fell half-a-sen to 21.5 sen. — Bernama