Apple lands best-selling novel ‘Shantaram’ for TV series adaptation

‘Shantaram’ by Gregory David Roberts tells the story of a man on the run from an Australian prison who finds a new life in the slums, bars and underworld of Bombay in India. — Handout via AFP

LOS ANGELES, June 8 — Apple has landed rights to develop an international drama series based on Gregory David Roberts’ best-selling novel Shantaram, following a competitive bidding process which saw multiple outlets vying for the title.

The coup marks Apple’s first international production, with Anonymous Content and Paramount Television — which acquired rights to the novel earlier this year — to produce, with Oscar and Golden Globe-nominee Eric Warren Singer (co-writer of American Hustle) on board as writer and executive producer.

Emmy-nominee David Manson (Ozark, Bloodline, House of Cards) and Anonymous Content’s Steve Golin and Nicole Clemens, as well as Andrea Barron, will also produce.

Published in 39 languages in 42 territories worldwide, Shantaram has sold more than six million copies, and tells the story of Lin, a man on the run from an Australian prison who finds a new life in the slums, bars and underworld of Bombay in India.

There had previously been plans to develop the story as a film, with Johnny Depp set to produce and Joel Edgerton attached to star (via Deadline). — AFP-Relaxnews