WASHINGTON, June 8 — US President Donald Trump said yesterday that everything was “ready to go” for his summit next week with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, as he welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the White House for preparatory talks.

“The summit is all ready to go,” Trump told reporters.

“It’s all going along very fine. I hope it continues on this track.” — AFP