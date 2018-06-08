Asian stocks drift, US Treasury yields pare decline

A woman looking at monitors showing the Kospi stock index at South Korea’s Stock Exchange in Seoul. — AFP pic

TOKYO, June 8 — Asian stocks edged lower today after a risk-off session in global markets where technology stocks retreated and Brazilian assets slumped. Treasury yields recovered some of yesterday’s decline.

Japanese, Australian and South Korean stocks showed modest losses. US benchmarks closed mixed, with the Nasdaq 100 falling the most in three weeks. Earlier, traders had flocked to Treasuries, igniting gains that at one point pushed the 10-year yield down nine basis points in a matter of minutes.

The US dollar fluctuated and the yen strengthened. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell after disappointing data on euro-area exports and German factory orders.

Investors turn their attention today to this weekend’s G-7 meeting tin Quebec for clues on the trade outlook. US President Donald Trump will find himself isolated from other leaders, with President Emmanuel Macron of France warning he will not sign the traditional joint statement unless progress is made on tariffs, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel promising to challenge Trump on the environment.

European leaders will be able to press their request for exempting some EU companies from Washington’s revival of Iranian economic sanctions.

Elsewhere, Turkey surprised analysts by tightening monetary policy yesterday for the third time in less than two months, spurring a jump in the lira. Brazil’s central bank’s swap sale wasn’t enough to boost the real, and the country’s stock index slid 3 percent. Meantime, Argentina secured a US$50 billion (RM198.6 billion) stand-by arrangement from the International Monetary Fund to help restore investor confidence.

Some key events this week

A potentially tumultuous G-7 Leaders’ Summit starts in Quebec today, through to tomorrow. China reports monthly trade data today.

Main moves in markets — stocks

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index dipped 0.1 per cent as of 9.13am Tokyo time. Topix index fell 0.1 per cent. Kospi index fell 0.3 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.2 per cent. Futures on the S&P 500 Index declined less than 0.05 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell less than 0.05 per cent. The Japanese yen fell less than 0.05 per cent to 109.71 per US dollar. The euro fell less than 0.05 per cent to US$1.1797.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 2.94 per cent. Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.819 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3 per cent to US$66.13 a barrel. Gold rose less than 0.05 per cent to US$1,297.26 an ounce. LME copper sank 1 per cent to US$7,257.00 per metric ton. — Bloomberg