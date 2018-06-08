Rio mother dies on learning of policeman son’s death

Residents walk as Brazilian Army soldiers patrol during an operation against drug dealers in the Cidade de Deus slum in Rio de Janeiro Brazil June 7, 2018. — Reuters pic

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 8 — The mother of a Rio de Janeiro policeman collapsed and died yesterday on discovering her son had just become the 54th officer slain this year in a brutal conflict with heavily armed drug gangs.

Deaths of police officers barely make the news anymore in Brazil’s most famous seaside city, which hosted the Olympics just two years ago. However, the death of Sergeant Douglas Fontes’ mother grabbed national headlines.

Fontes, 35, was murdered during an attempted robbery in a crime-ridden suburb of Rio, police said in a statement.

According to Globo TV, he was with his girlfriend when their car was stopped by five armed men and the off-duty officer was shot, execution-style in the street.

“The police officer’s mother fell sick on receiving news of the death of her son,” police said.

“She was hospitalised... but did not resist and died.”

According to Brazilian media reports, the mother had a heart attack after seeing her son’s body.

Off-duty police in Rio are regularly killed on being recognised as officers by gang members.

Uniformed police, who often face automatic weapons fire on entering gang-controlled neighborhoods, are themselves accused by Amnesty International and other organizations of human rights abuses, including extrajudicial executions.

Earlier this year, the Brazilian government ordered the army to take command of security forces in Rio state because the regular police was unable to cope. — AFP