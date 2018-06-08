Google says it won’t use artificial intelligence for weapons

Google is facing pressure from employees and others over a contract with the US military, which the California tech giant said last week would not be renewed. — Reuters pic

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8 — Google announced yesterday it would not use artificial intelligence for weapons or to “cause or directly facilitate injury to people,” as it unveiled a set of principles for these technologies.

Chief executive Sundar Pichai, in a blog post outlining the company’s artificial intelligence policies, noted that even though Google won’t use AI for weapons, “we will continue our work with governments and the military in many other areas” including cybersecurity, training, and search and rescue.

The news comes with Google facing pressure from employees and others over a contract with the US military, which the California tech giant said last week would not be renewed. — AFP-Relaxnews