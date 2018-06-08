What to look forward to at Bethesda’s E3 2018 event

‘Fallout 76’ (pictured) and ‘Rage 2’ have been revealed ahead of Bethesda’s E3 2018 presentation. — Picture by Bethesda Softworks

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8 — Recent unveilings of Fallout 76 and Rage 2 are to be given bigger reveals during Bethesda’s E3 2018 briefing on June 10, with room for news from Prey, The Elder Scrolls Online, Quake Champions, and perhaps even Doom 2 and the mysterious Starfield.

Bethesda Softworks announced two of its biggest upcoming games, Fallout 76 and Rage 2 in the weeks leading up to E3 2018, with more details promised at the event itself.

Rage 2 appears to follow on from its 2011 predecessor, though early promotional material indicates the post-apocalyptic shooter may be opting for a lighter and more raucous tone this time around.

Less is known about Fallout 76, an apparent spin-off of a successful sci-fi action adventure series, though it appears to take place before any other franchise entry; a subsequent unofficial report (Kotaku) detailed not traditional single-player immersion but an online survival role-playing game.

Elsewhere, exquisitely designed action game Prey is expected to receive an expansion pack that takes place not on an experimental space station but instead the moon.

Fantasy-themed MMO The Elder Scrolls Online has just received its latest expansion, Summerset, while card game The Elder Scrolls: Legends received its third and most recent expansion pack in April 2018; it wouldn’t be too soon for a preview of what’s to come.

Online multiplayer shooter Quake Champions is supposed to release in 2018, but a Quakecon announcement in August might make more sense.

Other more speculative possibilities include a Wolfenstein II expansion (which would follow the precedent set by its 2014 predecessor), a sequel to 2016’s Doom, and even a first public acknowledgement of supposed mystery project Starfield.

Bethesda Softworks

June 10, 6.30pm

9:30pm EDT, and then June 12 at 1:30am UTC, 2.30am UK, 3:30am Central Europe and South Africa, 7am India, 9.30am Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Beijing, China, 10.30am Japan and South Korea, and 11.30am Sydney, Australia.

Watch live or follow it through Bethesda.net, Amazon’s Twitch, Google’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. — AFP-Relaxnews