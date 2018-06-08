Peru Congress confirms Kenji Fujimori suspension in new vote

Peruvian congressman Kenji Fujimori attends the congress' debate on whether to dismiss him on corruption charges, in Lima on June 6, 2018. — Reuters pic

LIMA, June 8 — Peru’s Congress confirmed the suspension of lawmaker Kenji Fujimori in a second vote yesterday, shortly after officials had voided an earlier ballot over a voting discrepancy.

The second vote, which confirms the popular 38-year-old lawmaker’s suspension on corruption allegations, leaves him possibly facing a lengthy ban on holding office — which would rule out his anticipated run for the presidency in 2021.

The setback is the latest twist in Kenji’s long-running battle with his sister Keiko for control of their father Alberto Fujimori’s political dynasty.

“The suspension of your rights has been approved for the duration of the criminal cases” before the courts, Congress president Luis Galarreta said after the motion was approved by 58 votes to seven, with 19 abstentions.

Kenji will be investigated by prosecutors for alleged bribery and influence peddling in a bid to defeat an impeachment vote against then-president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski last December.

Two of his congressional allies, Bienvenido Ramirez and Guillermo Bocangel, were accused of the same charges and were also suspended.

Congress left pending a decision on whether to ban him outright from holding public office, which would destroy his hopes of running against his sister for the presidency in 2021.

Kenji decried the new vote, blaming it on maneuvering by Keiko — whose Fuerza Popular (Popular Force) party controls Congress — and said he would take legal action.

“Yesterday, I was illegally suspended without the number of votes required by the Constitution. Today, Keiko wants to make a new vote to suit you and consolidate the abuse,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I will not submit. I will initiate legal actions. I will defend my rights,” he wrote.

Congress president Galarreta — one of Keiko’s allies — had earlier announced the voiding of Wednesday night’s vote.

That ballot ended with Kenji’s suspension, but crucially threw him a political lifeline because the Congress did not have a quorum to impose a ban on holding office, which would have ruled out a tilt at the presidency.

Quid pro quo

Corruption-tainted Kuczynski survived an impeachment vote in Congress last December thanks to the abstentions of Kenji and his supporters, who broke ranks with his sister’s Fuerza Popular party.

In what was seen as a blatant quid pro quo, Alberto Fujimori was pardoned by Kuczynski just days later and released from prison, where he was serving a 25-year term for human rights abuses committed during his decade in power (1990-2000).

Since leaving prison in December, the ailing Fujimori, now 79, has publicly lamented that he has been unable to mend fences between his children.

The Fujimori soap opera is set to continue as the family’s political fortunes are played out in public. Peruvian media reported that the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, based in San Jose, Costa Rica, is due shortly to announce its ruling on an appeal filed against Fujimori’s pardon.

A defiant Kenji has vowed to battle on, telling Congress during the debate on his future late Wednesday: “If anyone believes that my political life ends here, they are totally wrong, because this is just a beginning.”

In two legislative elections, Kenji has been Congress’ biggest vote winner. His sister has twice run for the presidency, losing out last time to Kuczynski only by a hairsbreadth.

Despite being convicted for crimes against human rights and corruption, their father is still a venerated figure in Peru because of his record of defeating Shining Path extremists during his decade in power — as well as ending hyperinflation inherited from his predecessor Alan Garcia. — AFP