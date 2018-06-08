First trailer for Drew Goddard's 'Bad Times at the El Royale' (VIDEO)

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 8 — 20th Century Fox has debuted an official trailer for the upcoming Drew Goddard film Bad Times at the El Royale, starring Australian actor Chris Hemsworth.

The two-minute teaser introduces the El Royale as a shaky, run-down hotel on the border of California and Nevada, where a number of shady characters start to check in and are destined to intersect.

Via a set of bizarre flashes, the clip hints that the film will follow these seven hotel guests through the discovery that something is amiss, and not everyone is who they appear to be — which is where the thriller begins.

The film also stars Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo, Dakota Johnson, Jon Hamm, Cailee Spaeny, Lewis Pullman and Nick Offerman (via The Hollywood Reporter). — AFP-Relaxnews