Brazil midfielder Fred suffers ankle ‘trauma’ in training

Brazil's Fred receives medical attention during a training session in London June 7, 2018. — Picture by Action Images via Reuters

LONDON, June 8 — Brazil’s Manchester United-bound midfielder Fred injured his ankle in training yesterday, a week before the start of the World Cup in Russia, British media reported.

The BBC and Sky Sports television quoted the team doctor as saying the 25-year-old had suffered a ‘trauma in his ankle’ during training in north London.

“At the moment it is too early to say anything about him,” said doctor Rodrigo Lasmar.

“On Friday, we watch to see what happens and then decide if we need to do any exams or not.”

Sky reported he had been caught on the ankle by team mate Casemiro. Video footage showed the player hobbling after the tackle.

Manchester United this week agreed to sign Fred from Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk in a deal that British media have put at some £52 million (RM227.9million).

Five times World Cup winners Brazil have been using Tottenham Hotspur’s training ground to prepare for the tournament. They play a friendly against Austria in Vienna on Sunday. — Reuters