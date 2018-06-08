Activist Hishamuddin Rais denies posting seditious article against Agong

Hishamudin's lawyer claims the former's blog had been hacked by certain parties who wrote and published the article. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, June 8 — Social activist Hishamuddin Rais has denied uploading a seditious article against Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V on his blog yesterday.

His lawyer, Zaid Malek said Hishamuddin had lodged a police report at the Petaling Jaya police headquarters this evening, claiming his blog had been hacked by certain parties who wrote and published the article.

“Following that, the police recorded a statement from Hishamuddin at the Petaling police station tonight to assist in investigations,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Zaid said the recording took 80 minutes and ended at midnight.

Today, five Islamic non-governmental organisations in Pahang lodged reports at the Kuantan district police headquarters against Hishamuddin over the seditious article. — Bernama