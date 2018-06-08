DPM urges Yapeim to evaluate effectiveness of its programmes

Dr Wan Azizah said she had always supported efforts by Yapeim to help and improve the socio-economic status of the ummah. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, June 8 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has urged the Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation (Yapeim) to monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of its programmes to ensure that target groups will eventually be self-reliant and able to contribute to the ummah.

She said she had always supported efforts by Yapeim to help and improve the socio-economic status of the ummah, but education, guidance and monitoring were important to measure and evaluate socio-economic improvements.

“With every sen collected through donations from either government funds or public donations we must not only see the rapid development of Yapeim, but more important is the rapid progress of the target groups,” she said in her speech at a Yapeim Ramadan programme here today.

At the event about 500 orphans and students from low-income families received donations of basic necessities and RM100 cash each.

Also present were Education director-general Datuk Dr Amin Senin, Putrajaya Corporation president Datuk Seri Hasim Ismail and Yapeim group chief executive officer Datuk Abibullah Samsudin.

According to Dr Wan Azizah, Yapeim, established in 1976, was rebranded in 1984 in an effort to elevate the status and quality of Muslims in the country by 2020.

As such she said this vision should be incorporated in Yapeim’s short and long term plans.

“Although the country has been an independent nation for more than 60 years, there are still issues of poverty ... we want the country’s prosperity to be enjoyed by all,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister, said being charitable and providing for the needy are sacrifices which should be cultivated in the lives of Muslims in the country.

“Charity programmes and projects should no longer be seasonal but must be continuous to create an impact,” she said. — Bernama