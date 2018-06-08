Does Rihanna have a new beauty collection in the works?

Barbadian singer/actress Rihanna arrives for the world premiere of 'Ocean's 8' on June 5, 2018 in New York. — AFP pic

PARIS, June 8 — Rihanna may have just hinted at a new Fenty Beauty collection.

The singer and makeup entrepreneur sparked the rumors when she rocked up to the premiere of her new film Ocean's 8 this week, sporting a striking aubergine-hued red carpet beauty look.

Her makeup, which was provided entirely by her own Fenty Beauty by Rihanna brand, featured some of the label's most recognisable products, such as its Pro Filtr primer and foundation, its Matchstix concealer and its Killawatt blush.

It also included a mystery deep purple metallic lip color and dusky purple eyeshadow that fans are speculating could be part of the star's next release.

So, will Riri be championing purple for her fall collection?

Neither Fenty or Rihanna has confirmed the news yet, but the star does have a penchant for teasing her upcoming makeup launches at red carpet events.

Rihanna has been steadily growing her beauty business since she launched it last September, with the latest installment of her "Beach, Please" summer collection dropping on May 21.

She also unveiled her debut "Savage X Fenty" 90-piece lingerie line last month. — AFP-Relaxnews