Sabah civil servants to get RM500 Raya bonus

Shafie said the RM500 Raya bonus would be paid out immediately. ― Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, June 8 — The Sabah Government has agreed to pay a bonus of RM500 for civil servants in the state in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebration.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said government officials of all grades would enjoy the payment.

“The state government has agreed to a RM500 bonus. Other states are giving RM1,000, RM500 and RM400.

“The RM500 bonus will be paid immediately,” he said when met by reporters after breaking fast with Sabah students studying in higher education institutions in the Peninsular here tonight.

In another development, Mohd Shafie said his party had submitted a list of names of potential Sabah representatives for the Cabinet line-up under the leadership of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Mohd Shafie, who is also Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president, said it was up to Dr Mahathir’s discretion to determine the number of Sabah representatives for ministerial and deputy minister posts.

“I am quite sure he (Dr Mahathir) is mindful there should be some representatives from Sabah,” he added. — Bernama