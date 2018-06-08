First look at the new Peugeot 508 SW before Paris Motor Show unveiling

The new Peugeot 508 SW will be available in Europe from early 2019. — AFP pic

PARIS, June 8 — Peugeot has revealed the first pictures of the new 508 SW, the station wagon version of its famous sedan. The 508 SW will be officially unveiled at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, before arriving in European dealerships from Q1 2019.

The exterior design is clearly an asset for this stylish station wagon. At 4.78 meters long, the 508 SW is just 3cm longer than the sedan version and has a sleek, dynamic body shape echoing its predecessor’s styling. Indeed, the front end is virtually identical to the sedan, featuring the same signature LED lights. At the back, a glossy black horizontal strip is framed by three-dimensional Full LED rear lights, illuminated day and night with adaptive intensity.

On the inside, front passengers can enjoy seats with five multipoint massage programs, while rear passengers have a seatback that tilts to 27°, headroom increased by 4cm compared to the sedan, and a panoramic clear-glass sunroof. The rear bench seat also has a Magic Flat function, instantly folding down using controls in the trunk. This makes a virtually flat trunk floor offering a total load space of 1,780 liters, compared to 530 liters for the trunk alone.

The new Peugeot 508 SW has a multitude of driving aids, including Night Vision technology to detect pedestrians or animals in front of the vehicle at night, as well as full parking assistance and adaptive cruise control with a Stop & Go function, active blind spot monitoring, and lane-keep assistance with course correction from 65km/h.

Equipped with the latest-generation Peugeot i-Cockpit technology, this station wagon is fitted with a top-of-the-range 10-speaker Focal audio system, 3D connected navigation with TomTom Traffic, and Mirror Screen functionality (compatible with Android and iOS).

The new Peugeot 508 SW will be available with the latest PureTech and BlueHDi engines already presented for the sedan. A hybrid plug-in petrol model is also due in the latter half of 2019, offering 50km range in all-electric mode. — AFP-Relaxnews