Kia presents all-electric Niro EV crossover at Busan Motor Show

The Kia Niro EV will make its European debut at the Paris Motor Show.

SEOUL, June 8 — Kia has unveiled the all-electric version of its Niro crossover at the Busan Motor Show in South Korea.

The Kia Niro EV features numerous advanced driving aids, as well as a range topping 450km.

On paper, the standout feature of this new EV is its range, promising just over 450km from its zero-emission powertrain.

The manufacturer also claims that the vehicle’s battery can be charged to 80 per cent in under an hour using a 100kW fast charger. The Niro EV is powered by a 150kW motor, equivalent to 204hp.

In January, the South Korean manufacturer presented a concept preceding this new production model at this year’s CES in Las Vegas.

The Kia Niro EV evidently inherits the concept’s looks, including the so-called “tiger-nose” grille — which has an integrated charging port — and the signature arrowhead-shaped LED lights.

On the inside, the Kia Niro EV brings new features and technology, with a shift-by-wire drive-mode selector, a mood lighting system, and a 7-inch touchscreen with an infotainment system capable of locating nearby charging points while also showing remaining battery level and range.

Driver assistance systems in the Kia Niro EV include an autonomous emergency braking system, adaptive cruise control and Traffic Jam Assist.

This technology allows the vehicle to autonomously follow vehicles in front of the car when in traffic, adapting to their speed and automatically correcting the trajectory to keep the car in lane.

According to Kia, the system operates between 0 and 130kph.

The Kia Niro EV will make its European debut at the Paris Motor Show, October 4-14, 2018, and will go on sale shortly after. It will be the second all-electric vehicle from Kia to go on sale globally, following the Kia Soul EV. — AFP-Relaxnews