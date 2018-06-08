Nurul Izzah: I am more than willing to ‘do my part as a reformer’

Nurul Izzah has set her sights on several issues such as the abolishment of the Printing Presses and Publication Act 1984 and drawing up anti-sexual harassment laws when Parliament convenes on July 16. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — Many are expecting Nurul Izzah Anwar to be part of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s new Cabinet line-up.

After all, the PKR vice-president had already proven her ability by taking on many issues relating to education, international relations and youth empowerment during her two terms as an Opposition MP.

But Nurul Izzah now finds herself in an unenviable position: her mother Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail is deputy prime minister and her father Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is next in line to become prime minister.

“It’s difficult for me because it has been 20 years since I joined politics. And now with my dad out it perplexes me how the concept of nepotism rears its ugly head.

“If I have to take a back seat, I will do my part as a reformer,” she told Malay Mail in an interview on Wednesday.

Despite not being made a federal minister, Nurul Izzah has been busy, spending her days post-GE14 meeting with different ministers and offering ideas and proposals on issues such as access to education for all Malaysian children.

She met up with Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Minister of Women’s Affairs and Welfare, and discussed the issue of malnourishment among children in urban areas and has proposed cashless transactions for food stamps -- something she introduced in Lembah Pantai back when she was MP.

“I am touched by many people who are asking me to step up,” she said, responding to calls for her to be made a minister.

“But I don’t think being a minister alone is the most important contribution one can make. I like to contribute where I can. (Politics) is a very long journey, as long as you have a clear sense of what you want, it does not matter what form the contribution comes in,” the Permatang Pauh MP added.