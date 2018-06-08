In Johor, Umno moves to prop up Hishammuddin for party’s deputy presidency

Hishammuddin is seen by many as being capable of leading Umno out of the doldrums if he contests the party’s number two post. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

JOHOR BARU, June 8 — A majority of Johor Umno leaders want vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein to lead the state by contesting Umno’s deputy president’s post in the coming party elections.

It is understood that the decision will only be known later today once the state Umno liaison committee meets with the party’s division chiefs on the matter.

The meeting is to be chaired by Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) chief Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, who is also the state Umno liaison chairman.

A source close to the state Umno leadership, confirmed that the current Umno vice-president’s name had been proposed by the grassroots as a potential leader to rejuvenate the party following its defeat in the recent 14th general election (GE14).

“For Johor, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin is seen as a potential leader to bring the state party out of its current situation.

“Most of the Umno grassroots in Johor are left without much direction and are keen to look at what the future holds for the party,” said the source to Malay Mail yesterday.

At present, Umno vice-presidents Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Hishammuddin are currently acting president and deputy president respectively, following the resignation of Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak as party president last month.

The source said the 56-year-old Sembrong MP was seen by many as being an elected federal candidate from Johor who can lead Umno to the new challenges if he contests the party’s number two post.

“The talk within Johor Umno circles is that Hishammuddin will be the best candidate from the state to give new life and also direction for the party,” said the source, adding that Mohamed Khaled’s candidacy for one of the vice-president’s post will also be discussed.

Some within Umno believe that Mohamed Khaled should not contest in the party elections, as Johor was lost to Pakatan Harapan under his watch as mentri besar and state liaison chief.

Of late, there have been calls for Hishammuddin and Ahmad Zahid to make way for a new leadership to carry out party reform and recovery plans, in addition to suggestions for Hishammuddin to move up and lead the party.

However, another party source said the decision for Hishammuddin to contest the top posts would ultimately be up to him.

“Hishammuddin has said that he wants to continue to defend his ‘bahagian’ in Sembrong and has made it clear that he wants to remain as the ‘ketua bahagian’.

“But all that may change if there is support for him from the state Umno grassroots,” said the second source using the Malay terms for division and division chief.

The same source also said support from the grassroots for Hishammuddin to contest the deputy president’s post may be blocked by several senior Johor Umno leaders.

The source said that this was due to alleged “meddling” of the Johor Umno candidates’ lineup by Hishammuddin during the recent GE14.

At the same time, the source said the issue of the state Umno’s direction must also be made clear as many remain lost on how the party should function moving forward.