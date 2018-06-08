We have a common enemy, Justo tells Malaysians

Former Petrosaudi International executive Xavier Justo arrives at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya May 24, 2018. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — Andre Xavier Justo, a key figure in the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) saga, believes that Malaysians and him have a common enemy — those behind the scandal.

Speaking to the Malay Mail, Justo said that he was just like any regular person who worked hard for his family, and could not keep quiet when enemies attacked him and his family.

He stressed that he will still continue to help the Malaysian people in relation to 1MDB, adding that it is a shared agenda between him and all Malaysians.

"We and the Malaysian people have a common enemy; the criminals that stole your money and tortured our family.

"We are doing this alone and with no financial help of anyone, and also without any political agenda or any business agenda," he said when contacted.

"It's a common cause! It's a common fight!" Justo added.

Justo had earlier gone on record about the companies and individuals that he filed criminal complaints against in the UK over the 1MDB scandal.

According to a Malaysiakini report, top of the list are the former oil executive’s employer Petrosaudi International, its owner Tarek Obaid and chief financial officer Patrick Mahony.

Also named in the report was Paul Finnigan, who allegedly posed as a Scotland Yard officer to force Justo into making a false confession while in Thailand.

Justo added that he also lodged a report with Scotland Yard against Protection Group International (PGI), which the New Straits Times had quoted in 2016 as claiming that the data he had given to the Sarawak Report had been tampered with.

He told Malaysiakini that reports were also made against three companies and two individuals that he did not name.

"We didn't file the complaint before because we also have a normal life to live.

"We have, like everybody else, to work to sustain our family," he added.

Justo was arrested, tried and convicted in Thailand for attempting to blackmail Petrosaudi over a stolen cache of documents in 2015.

He had also been a key player in the early days of the 1MDB scandal, when he sought to sell the same cache to a local news organisation whose subsequent reports based on the documents caused it to be suspended by the Home Ministry.

Petrosaudi and 1MDB entered into an abortive joint venture in 2012 for which the Malaysian firm still paid the former US$700 million (RM2.7 billion). Justo’s documents, which he tried to sell for US$2 million to the Malaysian outfit, were believed to be linked to that deal.

He was granted a royal pardon in conjunction with late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s 70 years on the throne and Queen Sirikit’s birthday in 2016.

However, in an interview with The Star, he said that he never stole anything, and he had left the company after “a fight” with one of the firm’s founders, Obaid.

Justo also posted a photo of him and his wife, together with their son outside of the Scotland Yard headquarters in London, after lodging the report yesterday.

“Criminal complaints filed in London against a few UK companies and individuals involved in the Petrosaudi 1MDB deal. The fight is not over yet, we will chase them all, from the top to the bottom.

“Their crimes will not be forgotten or forgiven, never! We fight as a family because we suffered as a family! We will rest when these crooks will be arrested, not before,” Justo wrote.