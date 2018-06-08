DPM: No decision yet on deduction of husband’s EPF contribution for housewives

Dr Wan Azizah said several technical matters had to be scrutinised first, including EPF regulations on the matter. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — The government has yet to make final decision on the proposal to deduct the husband’s Employee Provident Fund (EPF) contribution to accommodate the two percent EPF contribution for housewives, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

She said there were several technical matters which have to be scrutinised first, including EPF regulations on the matter.

“This is because under Section 51 of the Employee Provident Fund Act, the husband’s 11 per cent contribution cannot be touched. At present, what they have is the 1Malaysia Retirement Scheme where the husband can voluntarily give their wives RM250 a year.

“So we need to find a suitable scheme and the best way to implement this additional contribution. I have spoken to the Finance Minister, but we have to look at the (EPF) Act first,” Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Woman and Family Development Community Minister, told reporters after her first official visit to the National Population and Family Development Board here today.

Dr Wan Azizah said she had also met with the EPF management to discuss the matter. — Bernama