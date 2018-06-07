Results of Permata internal audit after Raya, Dr Wan Azizah confirms

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, patron of the Permata programme, mingles with kanakPermata children during the launch of the Permata Pintar Negara camping programme in Seri Perdana, Putrajaya, August 23, 2016. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — The results of the internal audit on the implementers of Permata programme will be known and announced after Hari Raya Aidilfitri, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

“Implementers of the Permata programme, such as Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), will also be audited, especially on how the fund was distributed and channelled. We will also conduct a review of how Permata can benefit early childhood education.

“(The results of the internal audit) will be after Raya,” Dr Wan Azizah who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister told reporters after her first official visit to the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) here today.

Prior to this, Dr Wan Azizah was reported as saying that the Permata programme would be continued but would have to be reviewed and audited first.

She said the programme was a good one as it helped the development and welfare of children.

The Permata programme, which was first implemented in 2007, was the brainchild of the wife of the former prime minister, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor.

It comprises Permata Negara, Permata Pintar, Permata Seni, Permata Insan, Permata Remaja and Permata Kurnia.

It focuses on developing children at an early age to develop their intellectual, spiritual, emotional, physical, social and communication potential and skills. — Bernama