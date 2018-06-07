IGP: Op Selamat 13/2018 begins tomorrow

Fuzi said the operation was aimed at preventing house break-ins and minimising road accidents during the festive season. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — In conjunction with the coming Hari Raya Aidilfitri, the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) today launched Op Selamat 13/2018 which will begin tomorrow and end on June 22.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the operation was aimed at preventing house break-ins and minimising road accidents during the festive season.

He said towards this end, crime prevention patrols in housing areas would be further enhanced by police patrol cars and motorcycle patrol units.

Mohamad Fuzi said they would act as the main elements to monitor homes and premises.

“Also, in conjunction with this operation, only 20 per cent of police officers and rank-and-file are allowed to go on leave while 80 per cent will be on duty in conjunction with Aidilfitri,” he said at the launch of Op Selamat 13/2018 in conjunction with Aidilfitri at the Telekom Malaysia Convention Centre here.

Mohamad Fuzi said more than 6,000 traffic personnel nationwide would be tasked with ensuring smooth traffic flow during the festive season. — Bernama