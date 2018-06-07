NatGeo Traveller UK’s best sleeps of 2018

Hotel de Crillon was named the greatest ‘grand dame’ hotel of 2018. — Handout via AFP

LONDON, June 7 — The UK edition of National Geographic Traveller has released its picks for the best new hotels, lodges and bed and breakfasts of 2018, which include a jungle retreat in Mexico that offers meditation rituals led by local shamans and a legacy hotel described as “Parisian perfection.”

For the “Big Sleep Awards” 2018, a team of travel writers chose the best hotels in a range of categories like “Spoilt Rotten,” “City Slicker,” “Landmark Legend,” and “Gourmet Getaway.”

Here’s a look at some of the winners:

Spoilt Rotten: Chablé, Mexico

Centred on an ancient cenote (freshwater pool), Chablé is described as a “jungle-fringed hacienda hotel” with a spa retreat that features three-hour meditation rituals led by local shamans, a Mayan menu and local saunas for sweating it out.

City Slicker: The Murray, Hong Kong

Experts call The Murray one of the hippest hangouts in Asia and the slickest address for city-bound tourists. Refurbished from a 1960s high-rise, the hotel features monochrome rooms, leafy terrace restaurants and a rooftop bar.

Landmark Legend: Hotel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel, Paris

For featuring the “the most comfortable bed” judges have ever slept in; an elegant dove-grey, pale blue colour palette; leafy courtyards; preserved fresco-covered ceilings and spa, the Hotel de Crillon was named the greatest “grand dame” hotel of 2018. The hotel re-opened in 2017 following an extensive four-year renovation.

Gourmet Getaway: Akelarre, Spain

Located just outside San Sebastian, this five-star boutique hotel is anchored by the triple Michelin-starred restaurant Akelarre, a Basque culinary institution that dates back to the 1970s. For standing the test of time and attracting diners for its gastronomic experience, Akelarre takes the title of best gourmet getaway. — AFP-Relaxnews