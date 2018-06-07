Modern-day retelling of ‘Antigone’ wins Women’s Prize

‘Home Fire’ is Kamila Shamsie’s seventh novel. — Handout via AFP

LONDON, June 7 — Kamila Shamsie’s Home Fire has been awarded the UK’s Women’s Prize for Fiction, with its contemporary telling of the Greek tragedy of Antigone.

A 2017 Booker Prize longlistee, Home Fire is set in five locations, just as Sophocles’ original play is in five acts. Taking place over London; Amherst, Massachusetts; Istanbul; Raqqa, Syria; and Karachi, Pakistan, it tells the story of a family affected by immigration and jihadism.

Home Fire, Shamsie’s seventh novel, was one in a six-book shortlist that also included Jesmyn Ward’s US National Book Award-winning novel Sing, Unburied, Sing, Imogen Hermes Gowar’s debut novel The Mermaid and Mrs Hancock; The Idiot by New Yorker journalist Elif Batuman; Sight by Jessie Greengrass, which weaves a woman’s personal recollections with medical history; and When I Hit You: Or, A Portrait of the Writer as a Young Wife by Meena Kandasamy.

Commenting on the “dazzling” shortlist and the jury’s ultimate choice for a winner, jury chair Sarah Sands wrote, “In the end we chose the book which we felt spoke for our times. Home Fire is about identity, conflicting loyalties, love and politics. And it sustains mastery of its themes and its form. It is a remarkable book which we passionately recommend.”

The Women’s Prize for Fiction celebrates excellence in women’s writing from around the world. It is open to female authors who have written a full-length novel in English and awards its annual winner £30,000 (RM160,215).

Home Fire follows on from 2017 winner The Power by Naomi Alderman and Lisa McInerney’s 2016 winner The Glorious Heresies. — AFP-Relaxnews