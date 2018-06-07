DPM: Govt to improve National Family Policy

Dr Wan Azizah said the council, which she would personally chair, would scrutinise the existing policy during its first meeting in August. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — The National Family Policy will be improved by the National Family Advisory and Consultative Council (MPPKN) in a bid to strengthen family institution in the country in facing future challenges, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also minister of women, family and community development, said the council, which she would personally chair, would scrutinise the existing policy during its first meeting in August.

“The MPPKN will comprise experts in various fields including 15 representatives of government agencies and eight from non-governmental organisations which deal with family development issues.

“Among the main agenda at the meeting is to review the implementation of the policy by taking into consideration the present and future issues and challenges to family institution.

“This includes marriage, divorce, wellbeing of youth, family values, drop in fertility rates and the aging population,” she told reporters after her first official visit to the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) here today.

The policy is reported to be a policy which prioritises the family perspective in all socio-economic development efforts in order to build a generation of quality.

It is aimed at developing a harmonious and healthy family which would contribute to social stability.

This policy is also a catalyst towards creating awareness and commitment in all interested parties to attain the set objectives.

Dr Wan Azizah said there were many challenges faced by the family institution today as a result of modern technology and the rising cost of living.

She said this problem was most felt by working mothers who had to bear many responsibilities such as those of wife, mother and daughter as well as a career woman.

Dr Wan Azizah also said that the government would review the Amanah Dana Anak Malaysia (ADAM50) scheme for Malaysian babies born between January 1, 2018 and December 31, 2022.

Under the scheme which was introduced by the previous government, Malaysian children born within that period would be given 200 trust fund units. — Bernama