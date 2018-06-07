Pandelela-Jun Hoong miss bronze in Fina World Cup

Pandelela Rinong and Jun Hoong lost the bronze medal to Caeli McKay-Meaghan Benfeito of Canada by just 5.04 points in the 10m synchronised platform. — Malay Mail file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — National divers Pandelela Rinong Pamg and Cheong Jun Hoong were disappointed in their attempt clinch a medal at the 21st Fina Diving World Cup in Wuhan, China, tonight.

In the event at the Natatorium of Wuhan Sports Center, Pandelela Rinong and Jun Hoong lost the bronze medal to Caeli McKay-Meaghan Benfeito of Canada by just 5.04 points in the 10m synchronised platform.

The Canadian pair chalked up 324.42 to pip the national duo who were placed fourth with 319.38 points.

The gold medal went to host divers, Zhang Jiaqi-Zhang Minjie wh dominated the event from the start with 366.12 points after five jumps while Kim Mi Hwa-Kim Kwang Hui of North Korea took the silver with 328.98 points.

Earlier, in the men’s 3m springboard, Ooi Tze Liang failed to enter the final after finishing 16th with 354.90 points in the semi-finals as only the top 12 divers advanced to the final.

Tomorrow, Malaysia will be fielding young divers, Hanis Nazirul Jaya Surya and Jellson Jabilin in the men’s 10m synchronised platform.

Meanwhile, Wendy Ng Yan Yee, will be making her appearance again after being suspended over doping at the 2017 SEA Games in the preliminary round for the women’s 3m springboard with Nur Dhabitah Sabri. — Bernama