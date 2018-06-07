Macron: G7 leaders must not be afraid to reach agreements without US

French President Emmanuel Macron listens during a press conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris June 5, 2018. — Reuters pic

OTTAWA, June 7 — The other leaders of G7 nations must not be afraid to reach agreements without US President Donald Trump at their upcoming summit, though unanimity is always preferred, French President Emmanuel Macron said today.

“The G7 is an opportunity for us to get together and have frank, open discussions among nations who have long been allies and friends,” Macron told a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at his side.

“There will be subjects on which the (US) president is not totally in sync with the others — I’m thinking of course of climate change and trade,” the French leader said.

“Our common goal is to try to find a text that can be signed by everyone. (...) That said, I agree with what Justin Trudeau has said many times — the desire to sign a common G7 declaration must not outweigh the need to be mindful of the content,” he explained.

“We Europeans and the Japanese are not ready to give up everything to get” Trump’s signature, he said, adding that would be a “mistake.” — AFP