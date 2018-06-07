Justo files criminal complaint with Scotland Yard

Former Petrosaudi International executive Xavier Justo arrives at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya May 24, 2018. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Xavier Justo has gone on record about the companies and individuals that he filed criminal complaints against in the UK over the 1MDB scandal.

According to Malaysiakini, top of the list are the former oil executive’s employer Petrosaudi International, its owner Tarek Obaid and chief financial officer Patrick Mahony.

Also named in the report was Paul Finnigan, who allegedly posed as a Scotland Yard officer to force Justo into making a false confession while in Thailand.

Justo added that he also lodged a report with Scotland Yard against Protection Group International (PGI), which the New Straits Times had quoted in 2016 as claiming that data he had given to Sarawak Report had been tampered with.

He told Malaysiakini that reports were also made against three companies and two individuals that he did not name.