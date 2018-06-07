‘Politics of Anger’, the Malaysian version — Alex De Silva

JUNE 7 — A few days ago, Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hussein gave a press conference where he deplored what he termed as the “politics of anger” being practised by the newly formed Pakatan Harapan (“PH”) government. He went on to proffer “advice”, seeing that he is eminently placed to do so as a leader of the biggest losing party from GE14, to the effect that the PH government should just work towards delivering on its promises as opposed to practising “politics of anger”. By “politics of anger”, he was presumably referring to the exposés made by the new Minister of Finance on several lob-sided contracts that our previous government saw fit for Malaysia to enter into.

I was rather perplexed. Firstly, an ex-minister, who condoned his cousin’s actions of receiving billions of ringgit as “donations” into his personal account, had the audacity to proffer advice.

Secondly, the use of the phrase “politics of anger”. My understanding of “politics of anger” from my reading was very different.

Exposing corruption of the previous government of the enormity that is tantamount to grave violations of human decency did not seem to me to be “politics of anger”. It seemed more like exposing scandals and being transparent with what has been going on in that magical kingdom called “Putrajaya”, which the Malaysian public had no idea of.

“Putrajaya” – where the sky shines bright everyday and the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow is situated. Right next to MO1’s office, where the leprechaun also resides.

I did a little research into “politics of anger”. One of the most apt descriptions of “politics of anger” I found was in The Huffington Post, which reads as follows:-

“It seems that we have more than a few — well, let’s call them leaders — who are fanning the fires of hatred for one cause or another. Using tactics like yelling your message loudly — because if you’re loud, you must be right or pointing a finger at a group of people and telling us (loudly) that they are the cause of trouble and we should put them in their place. Encouraging violence among crowds to settle disputes or to make a point is becoming the norm in our country.”— Dr. Dustin Swagger, “The Politics of Hate”, The Huffington Post, 2016.

The politics of anger is where people who believe in a certain way of thinking or who belong to a certain group or political party take offence at and confront those who do not share their views and opinion. They are led by leaders who fuel their fires of discontent with negative rhetoric aimed at those who don’t buy into their philosophy. These leaders keep stoking the fires of discontent with whatever that would keep the people angry with the other side. In doing so, these leaders even feed the people half-truths or simply blatant lies to keep the anger burning.

This has been happening in America for a while now and was plainly apparent in 2016 during the last presidential elections. This is nothing short of a despicable practice and is something that commentators and pundits in America have been complaining about for some time now.

But let us return to Malaysia. I am of the view that what the new Minister of Finance and others in the new PH government have been doing in exposing “alleged” scandals and “purported” siphoning of monies is nothing more than being accountable to the people and informing us of the amazing work done by the previous government in accumulating wealth. We now know that Malaysia is a very wealthy nation. Except that the wealth does not appear to be sitting in the right places or where it ought to be.

Speaking of “politics of anger” and of leaders who practice this brand of politics, I am reminded of a few incidents from the past:

1. There was the brandishing of a “keris” at the General Assembly of a certain race-based party by one Hishamuddin Hussein Onn to propound the notion of racial supremacy and the party’s willingness to take to arms to protect its interest.

2. In 2009, members of the same race-based party in whose General Assembly a keris was waved, held a protest over the proposed relocation of a Hindu temple in Shah Alam. The centerpiece of the protest was a cow head, which was stomped on and spat on by protestors, who were also party members. With the cow being regarded as a sacred animal for the Hindus, the use of a cow head was obviously racially charged and intended to incite anger with the Hindus.

3. One Minister was reported in the media as defending the actions of his fellow party members. He is none other than Hishamuddin Hussein. One of the reasons given defending the protest was that, the protesters ought to be given space to voice their views. See “Holy Cow! Minister defends protesters”, Malaysiakini 9 September, 2009.

4. Too add insult to injury, this same clueless race-based political party then fielded one of the protesters charged for illegal assembly in the 2009 cow head protest as its GE14 candidate in the parliamentary seat of, none other than, Shah Alam.

5. Another leader of this race-based party, Jamal Yunos, has achieved infamy and great success within the party by promoting a brand of politics that is fueled with anger, fury and publicity. He has broken boxes of beer in protest. He has also appeared with his gang of “red shirts” in provocative anti-Bersih protests during the last Bersih rally. Jamal’s brand of politics, which is race and religion based, is to provoke fear and anger amongst his people and intimidate those who do not share his sentiments. And at the same time, to generate as much publicity as possible for himself. This fugitive, now on the run from the police for impending charges for the beer bottle breaking incident, is now running to head the Youth wing of the party he belongs to.

6. The late Mr. Karpal Singh was vocal of his opposition to the implementation of Hudud laws. 2 leaders from the same political party that Hishamuddin Hussein and Jamal Yunos belong to, thought it right and fit to insult the late Karpal Singh when he died in a tragic car accident in April 2014. They made remarks to the effect that Karpal got what was coming to him for opposing Hudud, which they wrongly perceived to be a stand that is anti-Islam. Despite knowing full well that Karpal’s stand was premised on upholding the Federal Constitution, the leaders of this political party condoned the puerile insults made against Karpal who had just passed on.

It appears that there if there is one political party that has been guilty of practising “politics of anger” in Malaysia, that party has to be Umno. It has condoned racists and bigots in its party to satisfy what it has perceived to be its base. Umno has sidelined moderates within the party in favour of fire brands and allowed characters like Jamal Yunos to be the face of Umno, all in the hope of garnering votes. This was seen as the winning formula.

Perhaps after GE14, Umno may rethink its strategy and attempt to be more inclusive as opposed to exclusionary. In a multi racial country, exclusionary policies simply would not work in the long run as its population matures. I cannot imagine my Muslim/Malay friends being impressed by the likes of Jamal Yunos and wanting people like him to lead this country.

Apart from the obvious concerns about their less than transparent leader, I believe that one of the reasons Barisan Nasional lost big in the last elections was that its biggest component party, Umno, was seen and perceived as a purveyor of race and religion-based politics of fear.

In other words, “politics of anger”.

Finally, in the press conference, Hishamuddin made a statement to the effect that the actions of the new PH government inconstantly exposing scandals was tantamount to saying that the previous government did not do any good whilst it was in power. This remark, I believe, would be ample material for Zunar for his next book, which could be titled, “The wonderful work of BN and its leaders”. It could well be a bestseller in La La Land.

