Anwar in no rush to become MP, enjoying life as an ordinary citizen

In an interview with Astro Awani today, Anwar confirmed that his wife Dr Wan Azizah had offered her Pandan seat to him. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that he is in no rush to join politics and the government.

In an interview with Astro Awani, Anwar, who was recently released from prison after receiving a full pardon from Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V, said he is enjoying his time on the sidelines.

“For the first time, I will be a backbencher in support of the government. It is a new position for me. I was a minister, and then Opposition leader,” he said.

“There is no rush. Why would I want to get back into the scene so fast?” quipped the PKR de facto leader.

When pressed further on when he would enter the political fray again, Anwar remained noncommittal in his answers, saying he had told Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad that he preferred life as an ordinary citizen.

“As for the question of when, I don’t know. There isn’t even a seat for me to contend yet.

“We have to negotiate on who will leave, who will be sacrificed, which has not taken place,” he explained.

“I have told the prime minister I am comfortable where I am, but who knows? Maybe I will run in Pekan if Datuk Seri Najib (Razak) wants vacate his seat,” he said.

Anwar then ruled out the possibility of taking over the Pandan parliamentary seat from wife and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, saying the move would not make sense.

“Wan Azizah did offer the Pandan seat to me, but it would mean she would have to resign from her role as deputy prime minister.

“After she resigns, there comes the problem of her position needing to be filled, so I don’t think it will be a fair move,” he said.