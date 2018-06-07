Musa, Jamal to face full brunt of law if they left Malaysia illegally, says Immigration D-G

Today, IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said that Musa was believed to have slipped out of the country via Brunei. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman and Sungai Besar Umno division chief Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos will face the full wrath of the law if it is proven they slipped out of the country illegally.

Immigration Director-General Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali said action would be taken without fear or favour, against those violating the Immigration Act.

“Of course, (the Immigration Department) will act against anyone found violating immigration rules, including going abroad through illegal exit,” he told Bernama here today.

Today, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun revealed that Musa was believed to have made Brunei Darussalam as transit before slipping out of the country.

“As a result, the Immigration Department has no record of the former Sabah chief minister leaving the country.”

The police had also tried to record a statement from Musa to facilitate investigations into a police report lodged by Sabah Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin on May 19, in what was believed to be linked to a criminal threat.

On Jamal, the IGP said he was believed to have fled to Indonesia, via a secret route and efforts to locate him were being intensified.

Earlier, he confirmed that a warrant of arrest against the Umno division chief was issued by the Ampang Magistrate’s Court last Friday under Section 224 of the Penal Code for attempting to escape from lawful custody.

Jamal was reported to have gone missing after he was charged at the Ampang Puteri Specialist Hospital on May 25.

His disappearance came to light when the Shah Alam Court assistant registrar came to process his bail about 5.30pm.

Jamal, 48, was charged earlier with public nuisance for breaking alcoholic beverage bottles with a hammer at the front gate of the State Secretariat Building in Shah Alam, Selangor on October 5. — Bernama