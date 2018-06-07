Anwar suggests special appointee within AGC to oversee Islamic law, issues

Anwar said if the prime minister was in agreement someone else could be appointed to oversee Islamic issues only.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today suggested that Attorney General (AG) Tommy Thomas appoint a dedicated person within the Attorney General’s Chambers to oversee Islamic law issues.

“He has a difficult job to carry out, and one of it is to oversee the place of Islam in the Constitution and its laws.

“If he is able to do it, he can lead it, or the role can be given to someone else with a better understanding of Islam,” Anwar said today during an interview with Astro Awani.

Anwar said if the prime minister was in agreement, the special appointee would oversee Islamic issues only.

“Maybe someone else like the solicitor -general, someone who will get the approval of the prime minister,” he suggested.

The position of Islam and its laws was among the three main issues highlighted by Anwar that the new AG would have to pay attention to during his tenure.

The two other issues were the embezzlement of money in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal, and the handling or repealing of draconian laws.

“People want to see the case of money being embezzled being solved as a lot of Malaysians are interested in the case.

“He (Thomas) has to also look into many draconian laws, as some are seen as pressuring the people and their freedom, which do not belong in a mature democracy,” he said without pinpointing a specific law.

This follows Thomas’ official appointment as AG on June 4, after his predecessor Tan Sri Apandi Ali was removed from his position after being sent on garden leave.