Kidnapped Muar toddler found alive and safe

Seventeen-month-old Nur Aisyah Hasmizan was found safe. — Picture courtesy of WhatsApp groups

MUAR, June 7 — A 17-month-old toddler, who was kidnapped by a burglar who broke into her family home at Kampung Parit Lanjut, Mukim Sungai Terap here early this morning, has been found alive and safe.

It is understood that the girl, identified as Nur Aisyah Hasmizan, was found by a team of policemen in bushes near an electrical substation not far from the home at about 6pm.

Muar police chief Assistant Commissioner Zaharudin Rasip confirmed that the child was found and added that she has been safely returned to her family.

The toddler was then brought by her family members to the Emergency Unit of Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital (HPSF) here.

Nur Aisyah’s condition was described as stable but required further examination by a doctor following ant bites to her face and body.

Earlier this morning, the toddler’s mother Siti Noorfadilah Yusofe realised that her child was missing at about 5am when she woke up to prepare sahur for her family.

The 30-year-old then made a police report at Bukit Pasir police station.

This was followed by an appeal on social media to seek assistance from the public to locate her daughter.