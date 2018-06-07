Anwar: I was just part of the team who met the Agong to obtain consent for a non-Malay AG

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim met with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V to obtain his consent over the appointment of the new Attorney General (AG). — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he was merely an assistant to the government who was part of the team that had met with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V to obtain his consent over the appointment of the new Attorney General (AG).

“My duty was to explain the government’s stance on the appointment, as I also explained to the prime minister the concerns of the Malay Rulers.

“There were wild accusations, which were baseless on the issue of the Agong delaying his consent, but the Agong was seeking an explanation and more information over the appointment,” Anwar said during an interview with Astro Awani today.

Anwar said, the concern of the Rulers was whether Tommy Thomas’s appointment will have any effect on Malay, Muslim and Bumiputera rights.

“We explained the issue to the Agong, that our intention was to install a prosecution system that is transparent, and the Agong agreed with that,” he said.

“It was never an issue of race,” clarified Anwar