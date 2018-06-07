Giving away ‘bubur lambuk’ boosts ties, says Gobind Singh

Minister of Communications and Multimedia Gobind Singh Deo distributes ‘bubur lambuk’ and dates to KKMM personnel at the ministry here today. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 7 — The tradition of distributing ‘bubur lambuk’ (rice porridge cooked with assorted spices) during the month of Ramadan should be continued to boost ties among the staff of the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM).

Its Minister Gobind Singh Deo said this after distributing ‘bubur lambuk’ and dates to KKMM personnel at the ministry here today.

“I am very happy many are present this evening. This (distributing of bubur lambuk) must be held every year to bolster brotherhood and spirit,” he said.

He also wished ‘Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri’ to all KKMM personnel. — Bernama