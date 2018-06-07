Limiting gifts important to ensure nothing immoral, says Melaka CM

Melaka Chief Minister Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari said the state government had set that gifts to civil servants could only be in the form of foodstuffs, floral bouquets or books. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MELAKA, June 7 — The government’s decision to limit gifts handed out to civil servants is necessary to ensure there is nothing immoral, says Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari.

He said as part of this effort, the state government had set that gifts to civil servants right up to state leaders could only be in the form of foodstuffs, floral bouquets or books.

“Gifts in other forms, specifically valuable items and money are not allowed whatsoever, because we do not want it to cause worry to the civil servant and make it difficult for him.

“Although there is a ruling that civil servants declare their assets, it is better that we convey this to them to make it easier for them, as well as smoothen the running of the state,” he told a press conference after a state exco meeting at Seri Negeri in Ayer Keroh here today.

On May 13, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was reported as saying the government planned to limit the giving of gifts to civil servants to food or flowers, and not valuable items. — Bernama