Rangers sign Liverpool’s Ejaria on season-long loan

LONDON, June 7 — Liverpool midfielder Ovie Ejaria signed a new long-term deal with the Merseyside club today before immediately being sent to Scottish side Rangers on a season-long loan.

Ejaria, 20, is known to new Rangers boss Steven Gerrard, who was in charge of Liverpool’s academy before taking up his first senior managerial position in Scotland last month.

“It’s a really great feeling. I’ve been at Liverpool for four years now and I’m just really happy to extend my stay here,” Ejaria, who joined Liverpool’s academy from Arsenal in 2014, said in a statement on the club’s website.

Ejaria has made eight senior appearances for Liverpool in the 2016-17 season and spent the second half of last season on loan at Sunderland.

The deal is Gerrard’s fourth signing, after Burnley midfielder Scott Arfield, Hull City goalkeeper Allan McGregor and Brighton and Hove Albion winger Jamie Murphy.

Ejaria, who was part of the England squad that won the Fifa under-20 World Cup in South Korea last year, scored one goal in 11 appearances for Sunderland, who were relegated to the third-tier last season.

Rangers also confirmed Ejaria’s loan move, as well as the composition of Gerrard’s backroom staff.

Former Liverpool midfielder Gary McAllister will serve as Gerrard’s assistant, with former Liverpool under-23 manager Michael Beale named first-team coach.

Tom Culshaw, who was Gerrard’s assistant when he was coaching Liverpool’s under-18 side, has been appointed Rangers’ technical coach and former Liverpool first team fitness coach Jordan Milsom has been named head of performance at Rangers. — Reuters