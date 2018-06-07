Kevin Morais murder trial: Accused admits dumping cement-filled drum into pond

The men charged with murdering DPP Kevin Morais’ are led by policemen outside the Duta Court Complex in Kuala Lumpur, September 28, 2015. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — The sixth accused in the murder case of deputy public prosecutor Datuk Anthony Kevin Morais told the High Court here today that he and his uncle, who is accused number seven dumped a heavy drum into a pond in Subang Jaya, Selangor on September 5, 2015.

S. Nimalan, 25, said he and his uncle, S. Ravi Chandaran had gone to throw away the drum after they were ordered by the former second accused who had been acquitted, G. Gunsekaran, better known as Jay.

“Ravi told me that Jay had informed him the drum could not be used anymore. Jay told Ravi to throw the drum away,” he said when crossed examined by the lead counsel V. Rajehgopal on the 12th day of the trial.

He said at that time the drum was in front of a shop which was undergoing renovation and it was fully-filled with cement by Jay earlier.

“I asked Ravi how to carry it as the drum was very heavy. Ravi told me to go to a shop nearby to get a forklift,” he said and not long later a man came driving a forklift and lifted the drum into a Mitsubishi Triton.

Nimalan said not long later, Ravi Chandran called him to come along to throw away the drum at a location about 10 minutes from Jay’s shop.

To a question by Rajehgopal on the location to dump the drum, he said it was near a Chinese primary school and there was a rubbish dump as well as a pond.

“After stopping the vehicle, we both got down and push the drum out of the vehicle to a spot beside the pond,” he said and they both later returned to Jay’s shop.

The media had earlier reported the body of Kevin Morais was found stuffed inside a sack and cemented in drum which was dumped into a swamp located at USJ1, Persiaran Subang Mewah, Subang Jaya.

R. Dinishwaran, AK Thinesh Kumar, M. Vishwanath, Nimalan, Ravi Chandaran, and military doctor Colonel Dr Kunaseegaran, pleaded not guilty to murdering Kevin Morais on the way from Jalan Dutamas 1, Kuala Lumpur to No. 1, Jalan USJ 1/6D, Subang Jaya between 7am and 8pm on September 4, 2015 under Section 302 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the same code which carries the mandatory death penalty upon conviction.

At the proceeding today, the five accused, Dinishwaran, 26, Thinesh Kumar, 25, Vishwanath, 28, Nimalan and Ravi Chandaran, 47, were represented by Rajehgopal while Dr Kunaseegaran, 55 was represented by Datuk N. Sivananthan and prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Saiful Edris Zainuddin.

The trial before Judge Datuk Azman Abdullah will resume on July 23. — Bernama