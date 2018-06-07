AirAsia adds flights from KL to KK for Raya

In a statement today, the low-cost carrier said the one-way ticket from KL to KK on June 14 and June 17 would be priced at RM199. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — AirAsia Group Bhd is adding flights from Kuala Lumpur (KL) to Kota Kinabalu (KK) during the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

In a statement today, the low-cost carrier said the one-way ticket from KL to KK on June 14 and June 17 would be priced at RM199, applicable for new bookings only and subject to availability.

AirAsia Malaysia Chief Executive Officer Riad Asmat said the airline was able to secure extra flights to KK, after an announcement on extra late-night flights on selected routes within peninsular Malaysia, and from KL to Kuching was made yesterday. — Bernama