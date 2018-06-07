Teachers’ paperwork reduced, says Maszlee

Education Minister Maszlee Malik speaks during a press conference at the Ministry of Higher Education in Putrajaya June 7, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, June 7 — The Education Ministry has discontinued with immediate effect the Malaysian Education Quality Standard (SKPMg2) 2017, which was audited by the Inspectorate and Quality Assurance Council (JNJK), said minister Maszlee Malik today.

He said the process had increased the workload of teachers.

“In line with the Pakatan Harapan promise, the new government aims to reduce their burden. Therefore, I have decided to end the audit series which is being carried out by JNJK, with immediate effect.

“In the spirit of giving autonomy to schools, we hope to see schools evaluating themselves with the instruments that they have.

“The burden that was felt by the teachers was because there was an external body auditing the SKPMg2, even though their original aspiration was to guide the schools through the self-evaluation procedure,” he said at a press conference here today.

Maszlee said the remaining schools that were not audited will not need to go through the process and will be assisted by the council instead.

Last Thursday, Maszlee urged schools not to burden teachers with paperwork for the second wave of the SKPMg2.

The ministry said teachers should be allowed to focus on their main task, which is delivering high-quality education to students.

The audit carried out on the SKPMg2 found that there was confusion among school authorities it was not clear which documents had to be audited.