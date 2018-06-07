Unit of HSS engineers receives notice of termination for MRT line 3 contract

HSS Integrated Sdn Bhd (HSSI) today received a 30-day written notice from Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd terminating the Klang Valley Mass Rapid Transit Line 3 Circle Line contract. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — HSS Engineers Bhd’s associate, HSS Integrated Sdn Bhd (HSSI), today received a 30-day written notice from Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd, terminating the Klang Valley Mass Rapid Transit Line 3 Circle Line contract.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia, HSS Engineers said this followed the government’s decision not to proceed with the project.

“The decision is not expected to have any significant impact on the operations and financials of the company and its group, given that only preliminary works have commenced thus far, and which will be compensated for in accordance with the terms and conditions of the contract,” it added. — Bernama