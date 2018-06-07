School curriculum taskforce to meet after Raya, says Maszlee

Education Minister Maszlee Malik speaks during a press conference at the Ministry of Higher Education in Putrajaya June 7, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, June 7 — The federal government is setting up a taskforce to review the national education curriculum, and it will include non-governmental experts from various backgrounds and levels.

Education Minister Maszlee Malik said the group will re-evaluate the education system and the best teaching approach, based on the models seen in developed countries.

“The prime minister had in the Cabinet meeting asked to form the taskforce some of the countries he mentioned were Germany, the Netherlands, Australia, Japan and Scandinavian countries, especially Finland,” said Maszlee, adding that the values taught in Japanese schools can be incorporated into Malaysian schools’ co-curriculum activities.

“The review will be inclusive, from preschool to university, and the taskforce will convene after the Raya festival and will be briefed further by Tun,” he said, referring to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Maszlee said aside from educators, the group will also comprise professors, youth, those from the arts sector, activists and political parties.

Yesterday, Dr Mahathir said a committee involving non-governmental experts would be set up to review the national education curriculum, as well as other aspects, such as civic awareness.