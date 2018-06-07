Ringgit ends lower against US dollar on cautious sentiment

The ringgit ended slightly lower against the US dollar today. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — The ringgit ended slightly lower against the US dollar today on cautious sentiment amid fiscal uncertainties, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the local unit was quoted at 3.9750/9780 against the greenback from yesterday’s close of 3.9720/9750.

Oanda Head of Trading in Asia-Pacific Stephen Innes said fiscal uncertainty continued to hold the ringgit back despite the local unit currently being traded undervalued.

“I still think 3.75 level (against the US dollar) is the ringgit’s fair value given the strong domestic economy, positive external and trade factors, and with oil prices trading well above budget forecasts bode well,” he told Bernama.

Another factor weighing on the ringgit was the lack of bond inflows, he added.

Against a basket of currencies, the local unit was traded lower.

It eased against the Singapore dollar to 2.9849/9876 from 2.9789/9813 yesterday and weakened vis-a-vis the yen to 3.6159/6190 from yesterday’s 3.6047/6087.

The ringgit declined against the British pound to 5.3472/3524 from 5.3332/3380 and depreciated against the euro to 4.6977/7024 from 4.6746/6794 yesterday. — Bernama