Ministry puts brakes on bus companies, drivers with unpaid summonses ahead of Raya rush

SEREMBAN, June 7 — Drivers and operators of express bus companies who have unpaid traffic summonses will not be allowed to operate during this festive season.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said the move was one of the government’s efforts to reduce road accidents and fatalities in the country.

“The Road Transport Department (RTD) and the National Anti-Drug Agency (NADA) had carried out inspections at most bus depots a week before the launch of this integrated operation in conjunction with Aidilfitri.

“Bus companies or drivers who have unpaid summonses have been served with a notice to settle their outstanding traffic summonses before they can be allowed to operate as usual.” he told reporters after launching the National Road Safety Campaign and “Ops Bersepadu” (integrated operation) in conjunction with Aidilfitri 2018 here today.

Also present were Road Safety Department (RSD) director-general Datuk Rosli Isa, RTD director-general Datuk Seri Shahruddin Khalid and Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

Loke explained that the presence of NADA officials during the inspections at bus depots were to ensure that all the express bus drivers were drug free.

“To have a bus driver with a clean record is very important as it would not only have an impact on the safety of the passengers, but also on the bus companies to renew their licences in the future,” he said.

The road safety campaign and integrated operation would begin tomorrow until June 22 comprising four main programmes, namely education, enforcement, prevention and monitoring, as well as assessment.

Among the agencies involved were the RSD, RTD, police, Miros, Civil Defence Force, Fire and Rescue Department and the Malaysian Highway Authority. — Bernama