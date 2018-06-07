It's official: WeChat Pay coming to Malaysia this month!

WeChat Pay will be available here this month. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Techies and supporters of cashless payment methods rejoice, as WeChat Pay will be available here this month.

Through the efforts of merchant acquirers Revenue Monster Sdn Bhd, the payment system actively used by more than 600 million in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) will be available here at major retailers nationwide.

“So far we have a cinema, drink and retail chain, and several other small independent merchants onboard; we are still in the process of acquiring more merchants,” a Revenue Monster spokesperson told Malay Mail.

“WeChat Pay is expected to roll out very soon in June. Hopefully there won’t be any delays.

“Right now we are trying our best to get as many merchants on board as soon as possible to provide the best user experience to our WeChat users,” said the spokesperson.

It was explained that both Android and iOS users would need to update the latest version of the WeChat app through Google Play Store or iOS App Store.

Once in the app, under the ‘Me’ section, users can access their e-wallet by tapping on the wallet logo, entering the Pay Centre, and selecting Malaysia as the current location in the regional settings.

“Add in your debit card details, set in your payment pin, top up the balance in your account and you are good to go,” said the spokesperson while clarifying that WeChat Pay accepts any Malaysian bank debit cards.

The spokesperson explained that making payments will be as easy as selecting the “Quick Pay” option within the app, and then scanning the merchant’s QR code for the transaction to go through.

WeChat is a multipurpose chatting, social media and payment app for smartphones developed by Chinese tech giants Tencent Holdings Ltd.

The application averages around a billion active monthly users, with more than 90 per cent of them coming from the PRC.