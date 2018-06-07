Ahmad Zahid claims not privy to PBB’s supposed BN exit plans

Zahid also said that he had not met the PBB president, who is also Sarawak Chief Minister, Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, as claimed. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said claims that Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) has left the BN were beyond his knowledge.

In fact, the former deputy prime minister said that he had also not met the PBB president, who is also Sarawak Chief Minister, Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and pleaded that the second largest party in the BN would not leave the BN as reported by a news portal today.

“The report on PBB Sarawak which was reported to have left the BN is beyond my knowledge,” he said in a statement which was uploaded in his Facebook account.

The portal, in an article today, claimed that Abang Johari during his visit to Putrajaya, on May 31, had informed Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on the PBB decision to leave BN, besides giving his assurance that Sarawak would support the present government under the administration of Pakatan Harapan.

He was later reported to have met Ahmad Zahid in Kuala Lumpur, where the BN chairman was alleged to have urged Abang Johari not to proceed with the move to leave BN as the BN coalition would disintegrate if this happened.

Ahmad Zahid, however, said he strongly respected and welcomed the stand of PBB and Sarawak BN component parties which planned to foster cooperative ties between the Sarawak state government and the federal government leadership.

“The BN is always open minded and it encourages the state governments under the BN to take a similar stand in the interest of the state and people.

“With this statement, it is hoped that no one will report news in a non-professional manner and quickly jump to conclusion,” he added. — Bernama